STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 315 AM EST WED FEB 16 2022 /215 AM CST WED FEB 16 2022/ TODAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW SHOWERS WEST THIS MORNING AND NORTH CENTRAL LATE MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...SNOW SHOWERS AND FREEZING DRIZZLE EAST...MAINLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 28 TO 38... COLDEST WEST...THEN TEMPERATURES SLOWLY FALLING IN THE AFTERNOON. TONIGHT...COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE WEST AND ALSO TO THE EAST OF MARQUETTE. LOWS 2 ABOVE ZERO TO 14...COLDEST WEST. THURSDAY...COLDER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE WEST AND ALSO BETWEEN MARQUETTE AND NEWBERRY...ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 8 TO 18...COLDEST WEST. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY NORTH CENTRAL WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS ZERO TO 15 BELOW... COLDEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. FRIDAY...BLUSTERY WITH SNOW DEVELOPING. HIGHS 16 TO 22. SATURDAY...BLUSTERY IN THE MORNING...ESPECIALLY EAST HALF. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST IN THE MORNING AND THEN WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL IN THE AFTERNOON. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 5 BELOW TO 8 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 19 TO 25. SUNDAY...A CHANCE OF SNOW NORTH HALF. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 9 TO 14. HIGHS 28 TO 38.