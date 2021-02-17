LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/17/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior from Grand Marais to Whitefish Point. Otherwise, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Snow showers are possible during the overnight towards dawn. Low temperatures will range from around zero or the single digits inland to around 10 above right along the Great Lakes. Light south to southwest wind.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with possible snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with possible snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with possible snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero well inland to around 10 above near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 0 well inland to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above well inland to around 20 near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.