LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the single digits in the Western U.P. to the teens in the Eastern U.P. Wind chills will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clearing skies. Very cold temperatures with very low wind chills. Low temperatures will range from around -20 for inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits to around 10 above right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, becoming sunny with gusty winds. Gusty winds could blow around the snow on the ground. High temperatures will be around 20. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts; especially, in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Thursday night, clear skies with gusty winds. Gusty winds could blow around the snow on the ground. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be at or below zero. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts; especially, in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Friday, sunny. Windy conditions will cause blowing ground snow and reduced visibility. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Windy conditions will cause blowing ground snow and reduced visibility. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland spots could fall into the teens. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. East to wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

