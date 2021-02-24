LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2021

Today, snow becoming less widespread from west to east. Clouds and at times some sunshine with wind. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear early … then increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few spots may fall into the single digits.

Thursday, a chance of snow (mainly in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s, some spots could jump into the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few spots may fall into the single digits. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny and windy. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy and windy with a chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix (mainly in the morning). Some clearing is possible in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.