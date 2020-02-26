LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020

Weather
Today, lake effect snow showers with some wind. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Tonight, lake effect snow showers with some wind. Low temperatures will be 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Thursday, lake effect snow showers with some wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers with some wind. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Friday, lake effect snow showers, mainly east of Marquette. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Friday night, lake effect snow showers, mainly east of Marquette. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday and Tuesday, a few rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest to south to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

