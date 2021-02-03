LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2021

Today, mostly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon (especially west of Marquette). High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder along Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with snow. Snow could be heavy at times. Rain or a wintry mix is possible (especially in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with snow and wind. Snow could be heavy at times. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with snow showers and wind. Near steady temperatures in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Wind chills could be at or below zero by the middle to late afternoon. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, cloudy with snow showers and wind. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette, single digits to around 10 above right along the Great Lakes. Wind chills could be as low as -15 to -20 (especially inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.



Saturday, lake effect snow showers (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 0 or the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens in the Eastern U.P. Daytime wind chills will be -5 to -15. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 or the single digits right along the Great Lakes. Dangerous wind chills -20 to as low as -30 (especially inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, some inland areas west of Marquette may stay below 0. Dangerous wind chills in the early morning. Daytime wind chills will be very low -10 to as low as -20. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 or slightly below right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Dangerous wind chills -20 to as low as -30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, some inland areas west of Marquette could stay below 0. Dangerous wind chills in the early morning. Daytime wind chills will be very low -10 to as low as -20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Very low to dangerous wind chills -15 to as low as -25. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.