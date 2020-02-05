LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:



Today, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, mostly clear. Increasing clouds during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night and Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Redmen, Hematites, Modeltowners secure victories

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Redmen, Hematites, Modeltowners secure victories"

Higher rates of ALS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Higher rates of ALS"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020"

Precious Metals 2-4-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-4-2020"

Stocks 2-4-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-4-2020"