LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020







Today, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, mostly clear. Increasing clouds during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night and Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.





