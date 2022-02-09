Today, cloudy with some snow and perhaps a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above in some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s for the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest to north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.