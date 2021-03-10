LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/10/2021

Today, cloudy with rain. Fog is possible. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to around 40 or the 40s elsewhere. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming north to northwest during the middle to late afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy with rain. Wintry precipitation is possible (especially west of Marquette). Fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 20s, around 40 or the 40s in the Eastern U.P. and along Lake Michigan. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some clearing in possible in the afternoon west of Marquette. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 30 right along Lake Superior to around 40 or the near Lake Michigan and closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40 (mildest right along the Michigan/Wisconsin border). West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the teens for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s elsewhere. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, coldest temperatures near Lake Superior). West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.