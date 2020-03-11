LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Thursday, cloudy with a rain/snow mix turning to rain. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Thursday night, cloudy with a wintry mix or snow with wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10-20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. 

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020

