Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan to around 50 for some inland areas west of Marquette. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures South Central U.P.). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of wintry precipitation in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. (mildest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. (mildest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.