LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/17/2021

Today, light precipitation can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures near the Great Lakes). Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Winds become north overnight 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to the 40s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s along Lake Michigan and the Eastern U.P. to around 60 for some inland areas west of Marquette. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, clear skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s along Lake Michigan and the Eastern U.P. to around 60 for some inland areas west of Marquette. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night & Tuesday, slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.