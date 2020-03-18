Closings
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020

Today, cloudy with a chance of light snow, light rain, or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of light snow, light rain, or light freezing rain. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday, cloudy with a chance of light rain or light freezing rain in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rain or a rain/snow mix is possible in the late afternoon in the far Western U.P. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday night, rain changing to snow from west to east. Increasing wind. Temperatures will be falling back into the 20s to around 30. Winds increasing 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Friday, snow showers and wind. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind turning southerly. 

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s for inland areas of the Western U.P. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

