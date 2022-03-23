Today, wet snow or freezing rain. Some U.P. locations maybe just mild enough for rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation or rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, a few U.P. spots could fall in the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, a few rain showers, or some wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of snow middle to late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above of the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.