LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/25/2020

Today, cloudy with a chance of light rain or a light wintry mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain changing to a rain/snow mix or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, cloudy with rain or snow. Increasing wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, cloudy with a rain/snow mix or snow with wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow with wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

