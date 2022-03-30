Today, wintry precipitation and rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, any rain showers change to wintry precipitation (including snow). Increasing wind. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming north to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with snow or wintry precipitation. Windy. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, some morning snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Weekend, dry on Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.