Today, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy with mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas will fall below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to southwest late.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Early next week, moderating temperatures with slight precipitation chances.