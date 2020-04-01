LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020

Today, a light wintry mix is possible in some locations. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior, the warmest temperatures will be near the Wisconsin border. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light east wind.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Wisconsin border, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.