Today, cloudy with rain showers and a possible rumble of thunder. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers and a possible rumble of thunder. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation. Windy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation (including snow). Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Windy (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula). Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 40. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday (Easter Sunday), partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night through Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.