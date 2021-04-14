LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/14/2021

Today, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s, some Michigan/Wisconsin border and South Central U.P. spots maybe around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, some rain showers, or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to the 40s to around 50 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 40 near Lake Superior to around 50 or the 50s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 40s closer to Lake Superior to around 50 or the 50s elsewhere. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s right along the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s right along the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.