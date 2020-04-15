LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/15/2020

Today, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind around 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits, around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind around 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind around 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the teens inland to around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette. Southwest wind around 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, some cloud cover with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind around 10 MPH.