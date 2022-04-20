Today, increasing clouds and increasing wind. Rain moving in during the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, rain showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming south to southwest.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Windy conditions are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, increasing clouds and increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near the Great Lakes and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.