LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/21/2021

Today, some snow showers are possible. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures near Lake Superior/mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border).



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, clear skies. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to at times mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s (locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.