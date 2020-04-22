LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/22/2020

Today, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s, some 40s in the Western U.P. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of light wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday, mostly cloudy a chance of light rain or light wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes.  North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, mostly clear.  Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes.  Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

