LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/28/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some fog is possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west to northwest later in the day 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a chance of rain or snow early. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east through the night. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, the coldest temperatures will be near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain (especially in the morning). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to around 60 or the 60s for inland areas west of Marquette. Temperatures will be locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to around 60 or the 60s for inland areas west of Marquette. Temperatures will be locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.