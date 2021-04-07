LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/7/2021

Today, rain showers possible. Otherwise, some sunshine is possible (especially in the afternoon). Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. 60s to around 70 is possible for some inland areas depending on the amount of sunshine. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Warmer temperatures are possible for some inland areas depending on the amount of sunshine. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40 in the morning.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.