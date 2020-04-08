LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/8/2020

Today, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times sunshine with a chance of rain. Increasing wind in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Wind increasing out of the west 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts in the afternoon.

Tonight, rain showers or snow showers with wind. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland Western U.P. areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with snow showers or some rain showers with wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday (Easter Sunday), cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.