LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/12/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures inland). Light and variable wind.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.