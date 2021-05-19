LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/19/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind to east to southeast wind 5-15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.