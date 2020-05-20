LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/20/2020

Today, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s, 80s for some inland areas, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Thursday, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East southeast wind  5 to 10 MPH. 

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday, a few rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday night, a few rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy.  Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday (Memorial Day), a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

