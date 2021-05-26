LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/26/2021

Today, some cloud cover in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Areas of frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Areas of frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 10.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday (Memorial Day), partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.