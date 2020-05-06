LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/6/2020

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to the 50s well inland. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 20s for some inland inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to around 50 well inland. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 well inland to around 30 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some wind. Low temperatures will range from around 20 well inland to around 30 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly sunny with some wind. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to 40s elsewhere. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to 40s elsewhere. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to 40s elsewhere. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 20 well inland to around 30 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, mildest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.