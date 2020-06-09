LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/10/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with on and off rain. Windy at times. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Winds in the morning could gusts over 45 MPH east of Marquette and Escanaba.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and wind. Rain could be heavy at times in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. Windy conditions possible in some locations; especially, in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy frost for some inland areas. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Patchy frost for some inland areas. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.