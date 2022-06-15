Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, some sunshine is possible at times. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler perhaps near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Thursday night, clear skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday and early next week, warming up with some possible rain and thunderstorm chances.