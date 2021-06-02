LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/2/2021

Weather

Today, becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise, some clearing the rest of the night. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible near Lake Superior in Marquette, Alger, and Baraga counties. 

Thursday, becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise, some clearing the rest of the night. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Very warm with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, possibly a little cooler at times near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Warm with some humidity. Low temperatures will range from around 60 near Lake Michigan to around 70 for the Central U.P. and Western U.P. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Hot with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, possibly a little cooler at times near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Warm with some humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. 

