LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/22/2021

Today, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with the warmest temperatures in the Western U.P. Temperatures will be locally cooler near the Lake Michigan shoreline. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds late with a chance of rain and thunderstorms by the early morning (especially west of the Marquette). Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, cloudy with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light east to northeast wind.



Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.