Today, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, a few spots could fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind turning south to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to northwest.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s.