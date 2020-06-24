LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/24/2020

Today, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light west to southwest wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.