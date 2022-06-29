Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Increasing wind. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan) and in the Eastern U.P.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms early, then clearing. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Holiday weekend, mainly dry conditions for most of the weekend. Rain showers can’t be ruled out Sunday night and Monday, at this point though the chance is low. Stay tuned for forecast updates. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.