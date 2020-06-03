LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/3/2020

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s, around 80 or the 80s for inland areas west of Escanaba and along the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest or west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a few possible possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, some areas could stay in the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, around 70 or the 70s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light east to northeast wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.