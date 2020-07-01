LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/1/2020

Today, mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear. Some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, a few locations may fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. The hottest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light south to southwest wind.



Saturday (Independence Day), a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Hot and humid. High temperatures will be around 90 or the 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Remaining very warm and possibly humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes due to daily lake breezes.