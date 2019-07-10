LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/10/2019

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have hail and strong winds. An isolated tornado is possible. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clearing skies. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light west to northwest wind.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Light south to southwest wind.

Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.