Today, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland are possible (especially west of Marquette). Light and variable wind.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday and Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.



Monday and Tuesday, warm to perhaps very warm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.