LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/15/2020

Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be in the Western U.P. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, a chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

Thursday, mostly sunny. Becoming very warm. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. Very warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. HIgh temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday and Tuesday, clouds and sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy at night. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.