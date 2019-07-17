LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/17/2019

Wednesday, a few afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind turning east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, becoming cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy rain. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, rain and thunderstorms in the morning with possible heavy rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine in the afternoon with a few thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Very warm with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH>

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

