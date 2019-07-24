LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/24/2019

Wednesday, isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations may drop into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday and Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures during the day will be around 80 or into the 80s. Low temperatures at night will be around 60 or into the 60s.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.