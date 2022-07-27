Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to perhaps partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to perhaps partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night and Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.