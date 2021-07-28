LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/28/2021

Today, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s (warmest temperatures west). South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to northwest late.



Thursday, becoming mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (chilliest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday and Tuesday, mostly clear. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.