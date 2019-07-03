LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/3/2019

Wednesday, mostly sunny, very warm and humid. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday (Independence Day), partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light east to northeast wind.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light south to southwest wind.

Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.