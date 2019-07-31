LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/31/2019

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some areas may fall into the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a few thunderstorms are possible near the MI/WI border. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday and Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s.